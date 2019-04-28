“Listen, Love and Pray” reopens for the season

WILTON - St. Luke's Episcopal Church will be back in front of Life's Perks Coffee shop on Main St. in Wilton with a "Listen, Love, and Pray" table, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weather permitting.

"A friend of mine has used these three words many times but it wasn't until I saw the movie, Eat, Pray, Love that I understood what the words meant. As in the movie, the three words Listen, Love, and Pray are part of the process we as humans take in getting to know each other and God. Listening to each other--really listening--is more important today than ever. Sometimes, no fix is wanted, only to be heard by another person. So the people at the table will take the time to listen to anyone who stops to talk. Love comes when true listening is achieved. Trust is encompassed in love and that is when prayer for each other can happen. Prayer is taking what is heard and speaking to god in a loving way for the person on the sidewalk. Prayer helps us to know we are not alone in this life," Reverend Suzanne Cole (who goes by Mother Sue) said.