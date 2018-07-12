Literacy Volunteers hold 40th Anniversary matching fund drive

FARMINGTON - Thanks to strong community support, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties has been empowering adult learners for 40 years. In celebration a local donor has pledged a total of $1,000 in matching funds for donations made by Aug. 31.

Supporting literacy supports better futures for individuals, their children, and their communities by improving health outcomes, economic opportunities, and the school success of children in the home.

The programs supported by this funding will include individual and group learning for adults with low literacy skills, parent and child book groups, easy access to free books in 11 locations, and English language learning. We have begun expanding our reach with a new Literacy Center at Spruce Mountain Adult Education and are planning to offer more group learning opportunities.

We continue to strengthen our relationships and collaborations with local groups that support our mission and whom we can support.

Please visit westernmaineliteracy.org or click the link on our facebook page to donate. Donations can also be mailed to LVFS, 129 Seamon Rd, Farmington, ME 04938 or call 207-500-3131. Your donation is greatly appreciated. All donations made this summer will be matched up to a total of $1,000.