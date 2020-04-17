Literacy Volunteers offering poetry contests, tutoring program

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties has been serious about lifelong learning since 1978; during this global pandemic everyone is learning new things. LVFSC, a 501 (3c) public non profit with a mission to tutor adults with literacy goals and promote literacy in the community, is busy right now using their web of creative and adaptive volunteers and collaborators to stay connected with adult learners to ​strengthen literacy skills, support families and poets, and keep people safe.

The Annual Poetry Contest is currently underway with cash prizes in six categories and a deadline of May 15. Poems can be submitted via email at ​literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com​ or sent to the Farmington Public Library at 117 Academy St., Farmington. See westernmaineliteracy.org for more information. This event is sponsored by Jared Ranger of Western Maine Financial Services and Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

The LVFSC Adult Tutoring Program is very busy right now tutoring 100 adults who are participating in long distance tutoring arrangements using distance learning platforms such as telephone, video conferencing, and Facebook. Most individuals are tutoring weekly, some are tutoring daily. There are 3 adult tutoring groups and 11 individual tutoring partnerships taking place across 9 towns in 2 counties. Some of the literacy goals currently being worked on are: using a pattern to make face masks and distribute them to community, complete the census, plan to vote in June town and state elections, pass the Hi-Set and get high school diploma using Odysseyware, meet needs during the Covid-19 crisis, and read a book together (daily).

The work of Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties strengthens the literacy skills that are key to accessing the services and tools required to adapt to a life that is always changing. See the website for more information about getting involved in tutoring, or call 500-3131.