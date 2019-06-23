Literacy Volunteers raises $3,000 at annual book sale

FARMINGTON - The Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties recently held the Annual Book Sale and Literacy Festival on June 1 and 2. Board members and over 50 volunteers came together at the Farmington Elks Lodge to host the two day celebration of literacy.

Entertainment included a magic show by Mike’s Magic, readings by local author Greg Zemlansky and writing team Jaimi Buck and Brianna Rush, storytelling with Kelly Sterns and Sally Speich, and Eddie Yuen’s origami workshop.

The Merry Plinksters and Eddie Yuen provided musical entertainment. Fred and Matilda’s Petting Farm was set up outside both days and families enjoyed snacks and lunch from Jo and Matilda’s Bake Shop and Shawn’s BBQ.

Almost $3,000 was raised to support Literacy Volunteers’ work to empower adults through improved literacy. To learn more about Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties please call 500-3131, email literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com or visit us at westernmaineliteracy.org