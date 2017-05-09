Literacy Volunteers turning annual book sale into literacy festival

WEST FARMINGTON - Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset County will be holding their annual gigantic book sale this year on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the Elk's Lodge in West Farmington.

There will be thousands of slightly-used books that will be on sale for $2 for hard-covers; $1 for trade books and 3/ $1 for paper-backs. There will also be a recent release table where releases from 2014 on will be available for $4 for hard cover and $1 for paperbacks. All children’s books will be $1 hardcover and 25 cents for paperbacks.

This year, organizers have decided to spice up the event and add a festival atmosphere. On Saturday, there will be a shadow puppet theater, music, a petting zoo and other children’s activities during the day. All events are free to the public. There will also be the opportunity for young people to buy a letter to decorate for 25 cents which will be made part of a paper quilt. The quilt will be featured on our website and Facebook page. Hot dogs and Hamburgers will be for sale as well as our regular yummy baked goods and kettle corn. The doors will open at 9 a.m.

On Sunday there will be music and an origami (paper-folding) demonstration. Baked goods will be available and there will be someone available to read aloud with children.

Doors open at 10 a.m. All proceeds from this benefit go to promoting literacy in our community. For more information visit us on at www.facebook.com/LVFSC/ or call 500-3131.