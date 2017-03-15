Livermore Falls Lions Club donates to United Way

LIVERMORE FALLS - At the Feb. 21 meeting of the Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club a check for $300 was presented to the United Way.

The check was given to Nichole Ernest, the Area United Way Resource Coordinator, as the club's annual donation to the program.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay–Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community and for more information please contact President Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 46 current members around town.