Livermore Falls resident announces candidacy for District 74

LIVERMORE FALLS - Long-time resident Sheila Lyman is proud to announce that she is running for the House of Representatives for District 74 this November, as a Republican candidate. The recent temporary loss of the mill underscores the importance of keeping jobs and workers in Maine. With most of the folks living in District 74 either working in the paper mill, self-employed or working for a small, family run business, Lyman knows now more than ever every job matters.

“There is so much more that needs to be done to support our local businesses and their owners and employees," Lyman said. "Often unnecessary regulations create difficulties for a small business to develop to its fullest potential. I certainly want to be part of a decision making process that encourages community members to patron local businesses. This will be even more important as we overcome COVID19.”

Lyman, a 1978 graduate of nearby Leavitt Area High School and a graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington with an education degree, worked her entire career as an elementary school teacher. She dedicated 36 years of her life to students at the same school, as well as serving the larger educational community beyond the local level.

During her career she served as a chairperson and leader for district grade level work and curriculum and assessment development at both the local and state levels. She served as a voice for educational change while presenting at a variety of schools around the state and even around the country. In those years of service she provided her students with educational experiences that laid the foundation for their journey into becoming a responsible citizen for their community. She knows the importance of asking the hard questions that get to the root of a situation. She is not afraid to be the lone voice in the crowd. When facing opposing and differing opinions, she has worked to find a common ground in order to create an effective plan. She believes her experiences with educational politics have developed her ability to represent the citizens of District 74 in the Legislature.

“Certainly prioritizing educational funding so that as much money as possible goes directly to the students is important," Lyman said. "Offering a variety of career educational programs including vocational opportunities is necessary. I sincerely look forward to using my passion for education to direct my voice in Augusta. I believe the educational decision making process is consistently too complicated and have learned from experience often times ‘less is more.’”

Lyman is running on a platform of support for local businesses, prioritizing educational decision making and meeting health care needs for individuals, as well as the specific needs of our senior citizens. Living on the banks of the Androscoggin River, and enjoying the Maine woods has made it clear to Lyman that actions need to be taken to ensure that Maine stays “the way life should be.” This could mean addressing needs for managing electricity, taking care of roadways or just making common sense decisions about our environment.

“I feel that the services from various healthcare systems can be daunting and not user friendly," Lyman said. "It is critical that the members of our community are able to access the healthcare needs they require.”

Sheila Lyman has been married for 40 years to a life-long resident of Livermore Falls and well-known local businessman, Ken Lyman. He has owned and operated Ken’s Appliance for 41 years and Straight Shooters Guns and Ammo for 10 years. They have one daughter who lives in Turner and now co-owns the family business with her father. Lyman is one of 6 siblings and grew up living and working on the family apple orchard in Turner.

Residents interested in helping with the campaign or who are interested in her stance on particular topics are encouraged to contact Sheila Lyman at SheilaLyman2020@gmail.com