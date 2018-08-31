Local author makes donation to Franklin County Chamber of Commerce

FARMINGTON - Doug Dunlap, Farmington resident, has recently released another of his outdoor books – this one covering walking trails in the Farmington - Wilton area.

Dunlap has been hiking the trails of Northern New England for over 40 years, and has walked every foot of the trails he has written about in his newest book "Farmington – Wilton Walking Trails in the Foothills of the Western Mountains of Maine."

The books that Dunlap has published under Foot and Paddle Publications are full of useful information and the Chamber is thankful to have his 2 donated signed editions as reference for questions we get asked. This book is full of 20 different walks with tips on what footwear to use, where prime wildlife viewing areas are and other recommendations from the author.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have a member such as Dunlap to help represent the wonders of our County.

For more information call the Chamber office 207-778-4215 or email info@franklincountymaine.org .