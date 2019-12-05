Local businesses raise funds for cancer care

Last week, Mindy Enman of Hair By Mindy and Becky Rider of Platinum Tanning presented a $2,600 check to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care. Enman also attended the Maine Generals Walk of Hope in Augusta this year, decking out walkers at the Walk for Hope with pink and purple hair extensions. Hair extensions, community fundraising and prize baskets almost doubled their grand total from last year, bringing their total contribution to the HACCC to $5,072.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer awareness month is a yearly campaign that intends to educate people about the importance of early screening, test and more. This campaign starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31 every year. If you would like more information or to be involved next year, reach out to Hair By Mindy at 207-491-2993 or Platinum Tanning at 207-897-2220.