Franklin Countys First News

Local couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

Posted by • June 8, 2017 •

Elbridge and Pauline Wyman

FARMINGTON - Two longtime residents of Farmington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today.

Elbridge and Pauline Wyman have been residents of Farmington for 54 years. On June 8, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. The Wymans are members of the Henderson Baptist Memorial Church.

Print Friendly

4 Responses »

  1. carol
    June 8, 2017 • 11:04 am

    Congratulations!! May God continue to bless you.

    Carol Mc

  2. Ann Bryant
    June 8, 2017 • 11:18 am

    Congratulations, Skip and Polly! What a special couple you two are and you, both, are such an inspiration to all of us. We love you and thank God for you!

  3. Sue Wyman Arnett
    June 8, 2017 • 11:50 am

    Wishing a very Happy 65th Anniversary to my wonderful parents!
    Thank you for being such a Godly example of marriage! You both
    have taken such excellent care of each other throughout the years!
    Congratulations from Maryland!!

  4. Debbie
    June 8, 2017 • 1:41 pm

    wishing you both a very happy 65th anniversary BUT I do have to say neither of you look old enough to have been married that long. Keep it up what ever you're doing.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives