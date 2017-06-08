Local couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary
FARMINGTON - Two longtime residents of Farmington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today.
Elbridge and Pauline Wyman have been residents of Farmington for 54 years. On June 8, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. The Wymans are members of the Henderson Baptist Memorial Church.
4 Responses »
Leave a Response
Congratulations!! May God continue to bless you.
Carol Mc
Congratulations, Skip and Polly! What a special couple you two are and you, both, are such an inspiration to all of us. We love you and thank God for you!
Wishing a very Happy 65th Anniversary to my wonderful parents!
Thank you for being such a Godly example of marriage! You both
have taken such excellent care of each other throughout the years!
Congratulations from Maryland!!
wishing you both a very happy 65th anniversary BUT I do have to say neither of you look old enough to have been married that long. Keep it up what ever you're doing.