Local Dairy Project members participate in state show

Posted by • July 27, 2017 •

Jason Bagley with his heifer Frozen, who won Junior and Grand champion Milking Shorthorn of the show.

WINDSOR - Franklin County Dairy Project members participated at State Dairy Show at the Windsor Fairgrounds this past weekend, July 22 and 23.

On Saturday, Jason Bagley of the Franklin County Dairy Club participated in the fitting competition as a junior member. Sunday, members showed off their showmanship skills all day with the help of their project heifers. Members that participated included Jason Bagley, Mariah Johnson, Jonathan Cliche and Caleb Foster from the Franklin County Dairy Club and Amberleah Smith of the Young Farmers 4-H club.

All members did exceptionally well while showing, congratulations to all who participated.

Amber Leah Smith assisted other members with showing their animals.

Caleb Foster pictured with his Ayrshire calf.

Mariah Johnson and her Guernsey heifer.

Johnathan Cliche and his Jersey cow.

Jason Bagley fitting his Ayrshire calf during the fitting competition.

