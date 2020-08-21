Franklin Countys First News

Local man recognizes 100th birthday

Posted by • August 21, 2020 •

Maurice Hovey, 100, with his cousin, Barbara Hutchinson, 95, sitting behind his cake.

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, family and close friends gathered on the lawn of the Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls, to observe Maurice Hovey’s 100th birthday.

Thanks to the Farmington Falls Fire Department, chairs for visiting (with appropriate distancing) were set up, and masks were worn. This did not deter from the fun. A birthday “car parade” was held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by cake. Maurice played the birthday song on his harmonica.

Maurice has two sons, Dave and Don, two granddaughters, Shannon and Erin, three great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Zachary and Silas.

3 Responses »

  1. Carol McNally
    August 21, 2020 • 11:06 am

    Happy Birthday, sir, and congratulations on a life well lived. That is amazing to live 100 years! To think about all the things you have seen invented in your lifetime is incredible.

    God Bless you with continued good health,
    Carol

  2. Barb
    August 21, 2020 • 12:21 pm

    Happy 100th birthday Mr. Hovey!! Hope you had a blessed day!!!

  3. Marlene Bradley
    August 21, 2020 • 1:05 pm

    Happy 100th Birthday!

