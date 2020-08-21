Local man recognizes 100th birthday

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, family and close friends gathered on the lawn of the Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls, to observe Maurice Hovey’s 100th birthday.

Thanks to the Farmington Falls Fire Department, chairs for visiting (with appropriate distancing) were set up, and masks were worn. This did not deter from the fun. A birthday “car parade” was held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by cake. Maurice played the birthday song on his harmonica.

Maurice has two sons, Dave and Don, two granddaughters, Shannon and Erin, three great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Zachary and Silas.