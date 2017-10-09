Local Masons receive recognition

Left to right is Ronald Jack and Charles Berry, who both received 50-year medals, Most Worshipful Thomas Pulkkinen Grand Master of Masons in Maine, Robert Patterson, who received his 65-year pin, and Worshipful Shane Cote Master of Maine Lodge #20.
At left is the newest Master Mason in Maine Lodge #20, Dana Underwood; moving to the right is R.W. Robert Underwood (father), Dana Underwood, M.W. Thomas Pulkkinen, Wor. Shane Cote, and R.W. Michael Pratt who is the current District Deputy Grand Master of the 15th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of Maine.