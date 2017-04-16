Local nine year old advocates for the animals

FARMINGTON - A local nine year old recently made a contribution to the Franklin County Animal Shelter in replace of presents at her birthday party.

Maggie Noles designed her own invitations and organized the party for her friends and classmates to be held at the No Parents Allowed Clubhouse. In lieu of presents for herself, however, she asked her friends to bring donations for FCAS.

The plan started several months ago after reading a story about how kids can help their communities. Noles made plans with her Grandmother, Lynette Hinkley, to make catnip mice that her friends could take home for their own animals or leave for her to bring to the shelter.

Hinkley also made a panda bear cake and cupcakes to match the animal rescue theme. Noles is hoping to inspire other people in her community to think of others and do something to give back to the people and the animals.

"Everyone can help do something," Noles said.