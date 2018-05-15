Local poet to present at annual Book Sale and Festival

FARMINGTON - Local poet and elementary school teacher, Sarah Carlson, will present at the Literacy Volunteers Giant Annual Book Sale and Festival on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m., at the Farmington Elks Lodge on School St. in West Farmington.

Sarah will discuss how writing poetry and taking photographs has become an integral part of her healing after the sudden death of her husband, Barry, in 2002. She uses metaphorical connections from her experiences in the natural world - hiking, biking, swimming, paddling, skiing - to give the reader glimpses of grace and tidbits of tenderness with her combinations of poetry and photos. She published 175 of these pairings in her book titled The Radiance of Change this past winter.

Readers and listeners of her work have said:

‘Sarah delivered such a heartfelt, yet fun book reading. She made everyone sigh… in that good way, and smile.'

‘Sarah has been there, been through it. Her poems are like cairns along the path of healing.’

‘Sarah’s work gives me tools for my own process.’

‘I feel as though Sarah Carlson is speaking directly to me.’

‘Sarah Carlson’s book has helped me talk about the emotions I have about loss in my own life.’

‘Awesome presentation. So uplifting and hopeful from such profound sadness.’

Join Sarah at the Literacy Volunteers Annual Book Festival on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Copies of The Radiance of Change will be available for purchase and Sarah will be happy to sign your copy.

Hours of the festival are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Children's activities, petting farm, music, and food.