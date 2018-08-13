Local student receives honored by National Society of High School Scholars

ATLANTA, Ga. - The National Society of High School Scholars today announced that student Talazen Smith of Strong has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

The announcement was made by NSHSS founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.

"On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Talazen has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence," said Nobel. "Talazen is now a member of unique community of scholars - a community that represents out very best hope for the future."

Formed in 2002, the NSHSS recognizes academic excellence at the high school level. It seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. Currently there are more than one million members in 160 countries.

"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," said NSHSS President James Lewis. "We aim to help students like Talazen build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way, from high school to college to career, the NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.