Madrid Historical Society opens doors to the public on Aug. 17

MADRID - The Madrid Historical Society will be open to the public Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., showcasing the school room display and museum.

MHS has opened its doors in conjunction with Phillips' Old Home Days for the last several years. Many people from this area who have moved away return to visit for Old Home Days. Opening the museum to the public provides an opportunity for both local residents and returning visitors to continue to discover the history of Madrid. It also provides an opportunity for guests to share their memories of what was once a thriving community.

MHS is always looking for memorabilia and photographs from Madrid. Items could be on loan or gifted; photographs can be scanned and returned. Please call 639-2115 for more information.