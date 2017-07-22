Maine author Paul Betit at Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Aug. 23 for book signing

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Maine author Paul Betit will do a book talk and signing Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center.

A former Maine newspaperman, Paul Betit is the author of Phu Bai, Kagnew Station and The Man In The Canal, crime novels featuring U.S. Army CID investigator John Murphy set in the 60s and 70s. More recently, Betit has published Let Me Tell A Story, a collection of short fiction and memoir based on his experiences in the army during the Vietnam War era and of growing up and living in Maine

A native of Augusta, Betit worked as a general assignment reporter or as a sportswriter for nearly 40 years, including stints with the Kennebec Journal in Augusta and the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram. He continues to cover high school, college and pro sports on a free-lance basis for the two Portland newspapers.

Following his graduation from Cony High School (1965) in Augusta, Betit served as an intelligence analyst for the United States Army Security Agency. He earned Letters of Commendation for his work while serving lengthy tours in South Vietnam and Ethiopia, settings for his first two books.

Betit also is a graduate of the University of Maine (1975), earning a degree in journalism.

Betit lives in Brunswick, Maine, with his wife, Debbie. They have two sons.

His interests include birds, bridge, golf, reading, writing, conversing with all sorts of people about all sorts of subjects, and, most importantly, spending time with his family.

