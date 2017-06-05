Maine credit unions contribute to combat senior hunger

AUGUSTA - Recently, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger presented five checks for $1,000 each to Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging Meals on Wheels programs in recognition of National Older Americans Month.

The presentation took place at the Spectrum Generations Hallowell location, where the funds were presented to a representative from each agency, including the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Spectrum Generations, SeniorsPlus, Eastern Area Agency on Aging, and Aroostook Area Agency on Aging, meaning seniors in every region of the state will benefit from this contribution. The funds, part of the nearly $675,000 raised by Maine’s credit unions for ending hunger in 2016, will help provide more than 20,000 meals to Maine’s seniors.

"Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is honored to support the work that you are doing in your communities," said Megan Curtis of the Maine Credit Union League. "Thanks to the commitment of Maine’s credit unions and generosity of its members, the campaign raised over $674,000 just last year alone. We’re proud to put 100 percent of every dollar raised back into state initiatives, and support programs such as Meals on Wheels. With Maine ranking first in New England in terms of senior food insecurity, it’s an issue that the Campaign is dedicated to combating not just this month, but throughout the year."

Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to our nation. Each May, Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs and other such activities.

Each year, nearly all of Maine’s credit unions participate in the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger. Since 1990, when this collective effort began, Maine's credit unions have raised and distributed $7.2 million to help end hunger in Maine.