Maine Forestry Museum auction is July 1

RANGELEY - On Saturday, July 1, the Maine Forestry Museum (formerly the Rangeley Lakes Region Logging Museum) will be holding its Annual Live Auction, their largest fund-raising event of the year.

The museum is actively seeking business and individual support with donation items for the Annual Auction. Auctioneers Glen & Rosie Carlow of Carlow’s Countryside Auctions will be running the show again this year. Proceeds from this event are the main source of funds for the running of the museum each year.

The Maine Forestry Museum’s volunteers have been working hard this past year hand peeling 70 logs, donated by Seven Islands, to be used to build an authentic logging camp with blacksmith shop attachment. We also plan an expansion of our large equipment display area to house our “new” 1872 Lane sawmill which we hope to have up and running this season. It is your support of events like this Auction that help the Museum continue to grow and offer more amenities to the community.

So, please, if you have some items, merchandise, gift certificates, or services to donate to the MFM Auction give us a call! Items can be accepted up until mid-day Friday June 30th. You can drop off items at the museum from 10-4 p.m. Wednesday thru Sunday or contact the museum by calling 864-3939 and we’ll come and pick it up.

Bidders are welcome to start previewing items at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 1st at the Museum located at 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley and the auction starts at 10 am. The MFM auction is always good fun and everyone gets good deals while supporting this iconic local museum. Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on an awesome and varied selection of items and certificates to help the Museum expand its programs and offerings for the region. We already have some Great Items in! Start your 4th of July weekend in Rangeley with auction fun at the Maine Forestry Museum.