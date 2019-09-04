Maine Guide book talk is Sept. 12 at Wilton Free Public Library

WILTON - Local Master Maine Guide and storyteller, Jeffrey Howatt, will give a book talk featuring his new book “Campfires Along the Allagash & Other Maine Rivers” at the Wilton Free Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Howatt is a 9th generation Mainer who has paddled most of the central and northern Maine rivers and hiked many of Maine’s mountains including the Maine section of the Appalachian Trail. His book focuses on an adventure on the Allagash Waterway and includes other river trips as well.

Come and hear his stories of paddling still water and rapids, portaging, dining along the water trail and experiencing all that the Maine wilderness has to offer.

For more information contact the library at 645-4831.