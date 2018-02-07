Maine Maritime Academy announces Dean’s List for Fall 2017

CASTINE - Maine Maritime Academy recently named 419 students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the first semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The following students from Franklin County were named to the Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List:

William Calden of Jay, majoring in Power Engineering Technology.

Doiron Eryn of Wilton, majoring in Power Engineering Technology.

Ellis Cordell of New Vineyard, majoring in Power Engineering Operations.

Anthony Franchetti of Wilton, majoring in Marine Transportation Operations.

Chase Heikkinen of Chesterville, majoring in Marine Engineering Technology.

Caitlin Kane of Wilton, majoring in International Business & Logistics.