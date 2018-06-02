Franklin Countys First News

Maine Maritime Academy announces graduates and dean’s ;ist for Spring 2018

Posted by • June 2, 2018 •

CASTINE - Maine Maritime Academy recently named 350 students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The following students from Franklin County were named to the Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List (sorted by county below):

Heikkinen Chase Marine Engineering Technology Chesterville ME Franklin
Backus Evan Marine Engineering Technology Farmington ME Franklin
Calden William Power Engineering Technology Jay ME Franklin
Ellis Cordell Power Engineering Operations New Vineyard ME Franklin
Doiron Eryn Power Engineering Technology Wilton ME Franklin
Doiron Isaac Marine Engineering Technology Wilton ME Franklin
Franchetti Anthony Marine Transportation Operations Wilton ME Franklin
Kane Caitlin International Business & Logistics Wilton ME Franklin

Isaac Doiron also completed his degree requirements, earning a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology.

  1. Ann Burdin
    June 2, 2018 • 8:52 am

    Congratulations to each of you!

