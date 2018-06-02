Maine Maritime Academy announces graduates and dean’s ;ist for Spring 2018
CASTINE - Maine Maritime Academy recently named 350 students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.
Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.
The following students from Franklin County were named to the Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List (sorted by county below):
|Heikkinen
|Chase
|Marine Engineering Technology
|Chesterville
|ME
|Franklin
|Backus
|Evan
|Marine Engineering Technology
|Farmington
|ME
|Franklin
|Calden
|William
|Power Engineering Technology
|Jay
|ME
|Franklin
|Ellis
|Cordell
|Power Engineering Operations
|New Vineyard
|ME
|Franklin
|Doiron
|Eryn
|Power Engineering Technology
|Wilton
|ME
|Franklin
|Doiron
|Isaac
|Marine Engineering Technology
|Wilton
|ME
|Franklin
|Franchetti
|Anthony
|Marine Transportation Operations
|Wilton
|ME
|Franklin
|Kane
|Caitlin
|International Business & Logistics
|Wilton
|ME
|Franklin
Isaac Doiron also completed his degree requirements, earning a B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology.
Congratulations to each of you!