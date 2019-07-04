Maine Maritime Academy announces graduates and Dean’s List for Spring 2019

CASTINE – Maine Maritime Academy recently named 358 students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The following Maine Maritime Academy students from Franklin County were named to the Dean’s List:

Eryn Doiron, from Wilton, majoring in Power Engineering Technology.

Cordell Ellis, from New Vineyard, majoring in Power Engineering Operations.

Anthony Franchetti, from Wilton, majoring in Marine Transportation Operations.

Chase Heikkinen, from Chesterville, majoring in Marine Engineering Technology.

View the complete Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s List here.

The following Maine Maritime Academy graduates from Franklin County completed their degree requirements Jan. 1 and May 5, 2019:

Anthony Franchetti of Wilton, with a B.S. in Marine Transportation Operations, graduating Summa Cum Laude.