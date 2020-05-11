MaineCF’s Western Mountains Committee awards $92,000 in grants

PORTLAND - The Western Mountains Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $92,525 in grants to 11 nonprofits, including three local initiatives.

Grant recipients include:

Greater Franklin Food Council, to hire a School Garden Coach to support and strengthen school gardens throughout Franklin County

High Peaks Creative Council, to expand a youth-made public art trail that features historic quilt paintings installed on barns and other building to celebrate rural traditions

Main Street Skowhegan, to implement an outdoor recreation program, including providing free outdoor recreation activities, trainings, and a gear library.

MaineCF recognizes that many nonprofits are facing new challenges and making important changes to their work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, all Community Building grant recipients are able to use these grants at their discretion. They may use the grants to fund the work that they proposed in their application or to address other important and emerging organizational expenses.

The Western Mountains Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in Franklin and Somerset counties. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2021. Application, guidelines and a complete list of 2020 grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Western Mountains Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Lelia DeAndrade, Vice President of Community Impact, at (207) 412-0843 or by email at ldeandrade@mainecf.org.