Make your own valentine at Everyone’s Resource Depot this month

FARMINGTON - Everyone’s Resource Depot is inviting children and adults to make their own valentines in February.

Workshops will be held on Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Feb. 11 through Feb. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. Those who attend will be able to choose from a wide variety of materials: yarn and ribbon, card stock and red envelopes, glitter and sequins, odd bits of lace and trim, and pretty papers. Sample valentines will be on display to help stimulate creativity. All ages are welcome.

ERD is located in the Education Center (Room 9) on the UMF campus at the corner of High and Lincoln St. in Farmington. It is open to the public during regular business hours: Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. ERD’s programs like valentine workshops are offered to the public to create awareness of the fun involved in reusing scrap materials.

ERD has been promoting creative recycling for 30 years. For more information, please call 778‐7150.