Making Maine Maple Syrup: The 30 year revolution

TEMPLE - While the sap run may be over for the year, the history of the industry that converts it to maple syrup is continually being made.

On June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Historical Society on Route 43, veteran maple syrup producer, historian and author John Hodgkins will talk about what he calls the “30-year revolution” that has occurred in the industry, where energy efficient technology is on the rise.

Hodgkins has been boiling sap for more than 50 years in the woods of Temple. Along the way he served two terms in the 1990s as president of the Maine Maple Producers Association; he also won the 2011 best of show award for his medium amber syrup. Working along side him all those years was his wife, Beth. Copies of her recipe book Maple Syrup Beyond Pancakes may be purchased at the talk.

The program is sponsored by the Temple Historical Society and is free and open to the public. For more information contact 778-2021.