Mallett School seeks to turn recyclables into cash

FARMINGTON - W.G. Mallett School is again a contender in the statewide 'Clynk' Maine Recycles Championship contest between schools. The contest is now an open single category and Mallett is presently in 10th out of 139 schools, though it has a history of tending to climb into the top tier at the last minute.

To help the effort, Mallet is once again having the annual Bottle Drive on Saturday, March 24 as a final push. Bring returnables to Mallett School between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on March 24, and volunteers will bag them up for you. Or, just drop off your green Clynk bags. The Clynk truck will be picking them up at Mallett just after the drive. Whenever you make a drop off on that morning, you can enter to win a Kindle Fire and a Mallett t-shirt (new baseball style shirts). Prizes will be drawn at noon; you don't have to be present to win.

If you can't make it to the bottle drive, the contest ends on March 26, so you can get your Clynk bags to Hannaford by the end of that day.

Mallett enters Clynk as it's a short term contest, and Hannaford presently chips in 50¢ on the dollar that is earned. Each year, the school has earned at least 1200 dollars and has been in the top three a few times - garnering the bonus winnings. We tend to end up with close to 18-20,000 containers each year. Over the seven years of competing, so far, it's estimated that the school has attained nearly $8,500. The funds have gone to support Weekly Readers, and a variety of classroom materials.

If you'd like Clynk bags - call Mallett school or stop by to pick them up. Bags are available in front of the school each weekday. The returnables must end up bagged in one of the green Clynk bags with Mallett's scan code, in order to get credit.