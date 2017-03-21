Mallett School students make rice socks

FARMINGTON - Students from W.G. Mallett High School were able to make therapeutic rice socks, thanks to materials provided by members of the Christ Community Church, who provided the materials.

As part of the occupational therapy activity, student filled socks with rice coated with essential oil and sowed them together. The socks can be calming when placed on the shoulders or lap.

Students started by filling socks

Students had a choice of essential oil to coat the rice.

Students had the opportunity to see the socks being sewn and some students helped press the pedal with their foot.

Rice socks can be calming when put on shoulders or lap.