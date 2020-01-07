Martin Luther King Day service at Old South First Congregational Church

FARMINGTON - Please join us at Old South Church (227 Main Street) on Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. for the Martin Luther King Day Service sponsored by Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry.

Craigen Healy from New Vineyard will be the guest speaker. Craigen has long been drawn towards the Civil Rights Movement for justice in the United States and heard Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speak at Oberlin College.

She taught at Strong Elementary School for eighteen years, plus one year in Phillips, after teaching in small private schools. She and her husband Bob began volunteering in Honduras in 2005, joining the Maine UCC Honduras Partnership with the Evangelical and Reform Church of Honduras. After the political coup in 2008 fewer Mainers went to Honduras but the Healys found that the violence there was not directed at foreign volunteers. They started a scholarship fund for village teenagers on behalf of a volunteer team from Franklin County. Those scholarships continue as well as support for CEVER, the Christian vocational school where Bob teaches auto electricity and Craigen teaches English and Art Appreciation. Medical teams have long been part of the Honduras Partnership, and several doctors from Franklin County have served, including Dr. Roger Condit and Dr. Christopher Smith. Directly after the Martin Luther King service the Healys will depart for three months to Honduras.