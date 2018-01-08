Martin Luther King Day service to be held Jan. 15

FARMINGTON - A Martin Luther King Day service will be held at noon on Jan. 15 at Old South First Congregational Church.

The guest speaker this year is Reza Jalali, a writer, educator and Muslim scholar. A refugee from Iran following the Revolution, he is Coordinator of the University of Southern Maine’s Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and has taught as an adjunct at USM and Bangor Theological Seminary. He has written a number of books and plays, including “The Poets and the Assassin” and “Moon Watchers."