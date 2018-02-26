MATE Housing Ministry now accepting applications for home repairs assistance

FARMINGTON - Applications are now available for house repair assistance through the Mission at the Eastward Housing Ministry. MATE is headquartered at the Fairbanks Union Presbyterian Church and applications are available on site or below.

The MATE Housing Ministry was created to help people in need stay in their home by doing needed repairs they could not otherwise afford to do. The volunteer Mission teams are called out of their everyday lives to serve in our community. They come from all over the northeast, often taking vacation time from work to do so.

Currently the program serves mostly Franklin County: Farmington area, Chesterville, Jay, N. Jay, Livermore Falls, Wilton, New Sharon, Temple, Strong and New Vineyard. Somerset County: New Portland, Lexington, Highland Plantation and Embden. The Salem Economic Ministry, East Parish Housing Ministry in Starks and RCAM in Leeds have similar programs that cover the other towns not listed above, but the program hopes to broaden the area served in the future.

Volunteer Mission teams arrive during the months of June, July and August. The date and time the team will be at a home is coordinated with the applicant if accepted. Homes must be owned, or soon to be owned, and the funds can be used for projects such as Painting, roof repairs, porches, steps, ramps and simple interior and exterior repair. Wherever possible, homeowners and families are asked to participate in the work and costs. At times the mission can help with materials through grants and donations.

MATE-NPHM determines what applications are accepted based on the skill levels of the volunteer teams and the extent and complexity of the work requested. We do our best to prioritize the requests as to those most in need of assistance. We cannot guarantee that we can do everything requested, and it must be kept in mind that the work will be done by volunteers with varying skill levels. Whatever we do is done with the safety of the volunteers as our highest priority, and in completing a job to our mutual (client and NPHM) satisfaction.

Mortgages held by other than a financial institution: In cases where the mortgage is held by other than a financial institution, MATE-NPHM will require them to also sign off on any repairs made.

The application below can be copied and pasted into a document, filled out, printed and sent MATE Housing Ministry c/o Fairbanks Union Church P.O . Box 206, Farmington ME 04938.

Application Deadline: May 11, 2018

