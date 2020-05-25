MATE seeks help with projects

FARMINGTON - Mission at the Eastward is ramping up activities for the summer, however dealing with Maine’s COVID-19 restrictions has added to the challenge.

Each summer teams of volunteers, numbering in the hundreds, take on repair and renovation work in Western Central Maine which is organized by MATE. This work benefits low income households, the elderly, veterans and people with disabilities, and others unable to afford necessary work. Groups have been coming to Maine from all parts of New England and beyond for decades. However, due to the 14 day quarantine restrictions, volunteers are limited to those individuals residing within the state, at least until later in the summer.

The need is great this year with a number of projects already requested. MATE is looking for volunteers and groups from Maine who can carryout repair work under the direction of knowledgable project managers. PPE will be provided, and full social distancing practices observed. In the past, these groups have typically been from churches, community volunteer organizations, businesses and others, however anyone with a desire to help is encouraged to contact MATE. Sign ups can be for a day, a couple of days or a week.

Anyone interested in MATE’s work should contact Rothea Kornelius, MATE’s Executive Director at: Mission at the Eastward PO Box 206 Farmington, Maine 04938, 207-778-4705 or email her at Rev. Thea Kornelius. Tax deductible contributions are also welcomed by visiting the website www.missionattheeastward.org and clicking on the Donate button or donate by mail to the address above. There is also a monthly newsletter which can be requested. MATE thanks you in advance.

For further information about this News Release please contact Rev. Thea Kornelius - rev.thea.mate@gmail.com or 207-778-4705