Matryoshka Nested Doll Painting workshop at CV Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Traditional Russian artist and lecturer, Marina Forbes, will offer a unique workshop on the rich Russian folk tradition of Matryoshka (wooden nested doll) painting on Saturday August 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

The workshop is open to adults, teens and families with children 6 and up. It is a great opportunity for adults and families to work together and learn about Russian crafts and culture. Participants will hear the story of the Matryoshka doll and will learn about her traditional Russian dress and customs.

Traditional Russian painting techniques and floral and berry designs are also introduced. The goal is to produce a finished piece of Russian folk art on wood. Students can work on 7-piece, 5-piece, 3-piece or 1-piece matryoshka sets. Throughout the workshop, students will be listening to traditional Russian music, and, during a brief break from the painting, there will be a demonstration of a few steps from a traditional Russian "matryoshka dance."

To pre-register or for more information please contact Marina Forbes by phone at (603) 332-2255, by e-mail at marina@anylanguage.org or please visit the website at MarinaForbes.com

The Presenter will provide acrylic paints and brushes for the 3-hour workshop.

7-piece, 5-piece, 3-piece and one-piece pre-designed matryoshka sets will be available for purchase at the workshop.

Students MUST purchase a set in order to work.

Students are encouraged to form teams to work on 3, 5 and 7 pieces matryoshka dolls.

The following options of pre-designed dolls are available:

1-piece pre-designed doll $10, $13, $15, $18 and $35

2-piece pre-designed doll $35

3-piece pre-designed doll $45

4-piece pre-designed doll $50

5-piece pre-designed doll $55