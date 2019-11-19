MBHS announces Student of the Month awards

FARMINGTON - Student of the Month Awards were awarded to four students for the first quarter of the school.

Recognized for their first quarter achievements was Joe Moore, Senior; Eryn Parlin, Sophomore; Lucien Hammond, Junior; and Jay Hutchins, Sophomore.

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors and organizes the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.