MBHS recognizes Students of the Month

FARMINGTON - Student of the Month Awards were awarded to the following for the forth Quarter:

Rebecca Harmon, Senior

Hallie Pike, Junior

Brian Hayes, Senior

Katie Holmes, Sophomore

Isabelle Decker, Freshman

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Farmington Subway, Ms. Correll in the Coffee Shop on Campus, Sweet Life Kettle Corn, and Franklin Savings Bank.

Junior and Senior student recipients will also enjoy new Reserved Student of the Month Parking spots for an entire quarter—located in the front teacher parking lot!