MBHS Student of the Month awards for third quarter

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School Student of the Month Awards were awarded to the following students for the third quarter:

Hope Chernesky, Grade 9

Erin Ladd, Grade 10

Caela Seeley, Grade 12

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates donated by local businesses such as Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Dunkin Donuts, and Subway. They also received a gift certificate to the Coffee Shop on campus, and movie passes. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Farmington Subway, Dunkin Donuts, and Sweet Life Kettle Corn.

Senior/Junior recipients also receive the privilege of using special reserved parking for the Student of The Month for an entire quarter—located in the teacher parking lot at the front of the school.