MBHS students dedicate yearbook to retiring superintendent

Written by: Marielle R. Pelletier, Yearbook Editor

FARMINGTON - Students from the Class of 2018 had the distinct pleasure of dedicating the 2018 Yearbook to Dr. Tom Ward, the retiring Superintendent of RSU 9. The theme of the book was “the last to leave.” Students and staff highlighted Ward’s commitment to the school and its extracurriculars with his physical presence at most games and events, as well as his daily presence at the school.

Mrs. Bonita Lehigh, the Foster Tech Entrepreneurship teacher and yearbook advisor, added that she finds it “fascinating that Mt. Blue Campus students know their superintendent. Many schools don’t know their superintendent, but students here are so close with him. He is not only a leader, but a respectable, genuine friend.”

Mt. Blue High School students assembled in the Mt. Blue High School Campus on Thursday, May 31 for a well planned unveiling of the Yearbook dedicatee. Students gathered outside of the gymnasium and entered into the gym carrying signs made by students in Mr. Charlie Fontaine’s Foster Tech Center Commercial Arts’ Program. These signs indicated personal characteristic clues that described the next dedicatee. Students entered the gym with signs that read everything from “Supportive,” “Compassionate,” “Helps to Fight Poverty,” and “State Wrestling Champ and Coach.” To his surprise, these clues defined Dr. Tom. With an emotional “thank you,” Dr. Tom Ward expressed gratitude for the entire school, staff, and students. The entire district will surely miss this Mt. Blue High School graduate and active community member. The Class of 2018 is proud to have selected him, an educator who has spent 21 of his 41 years in education at Mt. Blue, as their dedicatee for the 2017-2018 school year.