MBMS IMPACT club donates more than $2,000 to charities

Posted by • June 15, 2018 •

Pictured is Kole Cousineau, IMPACT club member, presenting Erica Emery and Ellen Foster with the check for Senior Farm Shares. The members of the IMPACT club include Emma Cassavant, Abby Hatch, Kole Cousineau, Molly Kearing, Meren Zeliger, Callie Towle, Kamryn Joyce, Emily Hammond, Emily Holmes, Josh Smith, Hannah Wilbur, Elle Marshall, Eryn Parlin, Derric Collins, Auley Romanyshyn, Thea Lingle-Dubyak, and Isabella Webster. The IMPACT club is advised by Mr. Giampietro, Mrs. Mochamer, Mrs. Hannaford and Mrs. Yorks.

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Middle School chapter of the Rotary IMPACT club has fundraised and donated more than $2,000 this school year to charities.

From fundraisers such as decorating a tree for the Festival of Trees to hosting a Read-a-thon for members, the students in the club have been busy raising money to make a difference. Some organizations receiving funds include the Western Maine Homeless Shelter, the Travis Mills Foundation, Rise Against Hunger, Franklin County Animal Shelter, and the Butte Rescue Mission.

On Friday, the club presented the local Senior Farm Share program with a check for $300. Island Farm in Avon and Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington will use the funds to provide fresh, local vegetables for senior citizens throughout the summer and fall. The local Senior Farm Share program started in 2017 with 10 shares and has expanded this year to 30 shares for Franklin County seniors.

