MBMS recognizes top students

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Middle School held its first ever Student of the Month assembly on Friday, Oct. 13 in the gym where 530 students, parents and faculty joined in recognizing some of the school's top students.

Principal James Black recognized one student from each grade level's two communities, with parents in attendance to give them flowers, hugs and general support upon recognition. September's 6th grade students of the month were Alissa Butterfield and Jacob Pease, the 7th grade students were Olivia Smothers and Kaylee Sterling and the 8th grade students were Dilin Clements and Abigail Cramer

A monthly assembly will be held at the beginning of each month to recognize students who follow the Cougar Code (Be Kind, Be Respectful, Be Responsible and Be Safe) as well as being in academic good standing.