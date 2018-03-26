MBMS teachers motivate students for standardized testing with dance, song and pies

FARMINGTON - Students at Mt. Blue Middle School knew they were attending an assembly to kick off next week’s MEA testing, but what they didn’t know was their teachers and staff had been rehearsing a high-energy dance after school for weeks.

As ”Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon started playing, the adults came from all corners of the gym and danced their hearts out, with their 6th, 7th and 8th grade audience clapping and dancing in position in the bleachers. New principal James Black was also part of the dancing ensemble.

“We believe in our students,” commented Danita Gilbert, one of the organizers of the dance and assembly. “We want them to know how much we value each and every one of them.”

“That was cool,” one student was overheard saying to another. It seemed to be the general consensus amongst the delighted students.

The assembly included a “cakewalk” to raise money for the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention System. The afternoon culminated with the winners of the annual “Pi” contest (those who memorized the most numbers of pi) throwing whipped cream pies into the faces of their math teachers.

Sixth grader Gracie Ross was the school’s winner, having memorized the first 90 digits of pi. “I wanted to be able to throw a pie in my teacher’s face,” remarked an enthusiastic Ross.

MEA testing begins the week March 20 for the 8th grade, followed by the 6th graders during the week of March 26, and 7th graders during the week of April 2. As stated in a letter sent home earlier to parents, students are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep and come ready to do their best work on the standardized testing