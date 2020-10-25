MBTV’s Talkin’ Maine: Bow Tie Boy sips with Serna

FARMINGTON - On this week’s episode of MBTV’s 'Talkin’ Maine,' host Tom Saviello interviews University of Maine Farmington President Edward Serna. The show focuses on how the university is dealing with the current COVID-19 conditions, provides an update on cases as well as the policies in place to keep students and the community safe. New opportunities and collaborations are announced and Tom and Ed talk about the strategic plan and future of UMF.

Mt. Blue TV produces 'Talkin’ Maine' in its new studio located on the ground floor in Roberts Learning Center on the campus of University of Maine at Farmington.

