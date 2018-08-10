MBTV’s Talkin’ Maine features Senator Angus King

FARMINGTON - On Mt. Blue TV’s Talkin’ Maine, host Tom Saviello interviews guest U.S. Senator Angus King. The show highlights King’s experiences as senator. He and Tom discuss the workings of government and some of Senator King’s achievements and challenges in Washington. King also describes the first time he met President Trump.

