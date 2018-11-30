Franklin Countys First News

Meal for a Meal at FMH raises more than $2,000 for holiday meals

November 30, 2018

Left to right is Katie Drouin, Edith Fletcher, Scott Foster, Greg O’Donal, and Shannon Smith, FCCC board member.

FARMINGTON - The fifth annual Meal for a Meal at Franklin Memorial Hospital took place on Nov. 28. The cafeteria provided a full holiday meal for a donation to go toward the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program.

The meal raised $2,109 which will provide 84 meal baskets that will be given to residents of Rangeley, Eustis, Carthage, Livermore, and all points in between who meet federal eligibility guidelines for food insecurity.

