Meet and Greet for gubernatorial candidate Garrett Mason is Nov. 2

FARMINGTON - The public is invited to a meet and greet event at the Fairbanks School on Nov. 2, with a number of local elected officials and gubernatorial candidate Garrett Mason.

The event will be held at the Fairbanks School at 508 Fairbanks Road in Farmington from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to Mason, Rep. Russell Black (R-Wilton), Rep. Lance Harvell (R-Farmington) and Rep. Tom Skolfield (R-Weld) will be in attendance, as will County Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton, Charlie Webster of Farmington and Clyde Barker of Strong.

Mason, a Republican state senator from Lisbon Falls, is the Maine Senate Majority Leader. He announced his intentions to run for governor in late September.

Any member of the public is welcome to attend the Nov. 2 event.