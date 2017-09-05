MEMA kicks off National Preparedness Month
AUGUSTA - September is National Preparedness Month and Maine Emergency Management Agency joins the efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and millions of Americans in taking action to prepare for emergencies. The focus of National Preparedness Month is on planning, with an overarching message that “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can."
“We can all take action to prepare and are all able to help first responders in our community by training how to respond during an emergency and what to do when disaster strikes where we live, work and visit,” said MEMA Acting Director Peter Rogers. “The goal of National Preparedness Month is to increase the overall number of individuals, families and communities that engage in preparedness actions.”
Preparedness Month in Maine will feature a different theme each week.
Week 1: Make a plan for yourself, family and friends
- Make an Emergency Plan
- Sign up for alerts and warnings in your area
- Learn your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan
- Check your insurance coverage
- Plan financially for the possibility of a disaster
Week 2: Plan to help your neighborhood and your community
- Learn the skills you need to help yourself and others until help can arrive
- Take “Until Help Arrives” training available here.
- Check on your neighbors
- Talk with your Power Company about utility safety
- On National Prepareathon Day, Friday, Sept., 15 hold an event
Week 3: Practice and build out your plans
- Complete an Emergency Financial First Aid Kit
- Maintain emergency savings for use in case of an emergency
- Participate in an emergency drill
- Know how to access community resources such as shelters and food banks
Week 4: Get involved! Be part of something larger
- Get your campus, business, faith-based organization and community organization prepared for an emergency
- Join Weather Ready Nation so you’re prepared for weather-related emergencies
- Sign up for a Ready Business Workshop at https://www.ready.gov/business
Daily preparedness information will be available at Twitter.com/MaineEMA and on Facebook.com/MaineEMA. Citizens are encouraged to share their preparedness stories with MEMA on social media. Additional information about preparedness is available at Maineprepares.com.
