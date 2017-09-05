MEMA kicks off National Preparedness Month

AUGUSTA - September is National Preparedness Month and Maine Emergency Management Agency joins the efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and millions of Americans in taking action to prepare for emergencies. The focus of National Preparedness Month is on planning, with an overarching message that “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can."

“We can all take action to prepare and are all able to help first responders in our community by training how to respond during an emergency and what to do when disaster strikes where we live, work and visit,” said MEMA Acting Director Peter Rogers. “The goal of National Preparedness Month is to increase the overall number of individuals, families and communities that engage in preparedness actions.”

Preparedness Month in Maine will feature a different theme each week.

Week 1: Make a plan for yourself, family and friends

Make an Emergency Plan

Sign up for alerts and warnings in your area

Learn your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan

Check your insurance coverage

Plan financially for the possibility of a disaster

Week 2: Plan to help your neighborhood and your community

Learn the skills you need to help yourself and others until help can arrive

Take “Until Help Arrives” training available here.

Check on your neighbors

Talk with your Power Company about utility safety

On National Prepareathon Day, Friday, Sept., 15 hold an event

Week 3: Practice and build out your plans

Complete an Emergency Financial First Aid Kit

Maintain emergency savings for use in case of an emergency

Participate in an emergency drill

Know how to access community resources such as shelters and food banks

Week 4: Get involved! Be part of something larger

Get your campus, business, faith-based organization and community organization prepared for an emergency

Join Weather Ready Nation so you’re prepared for weather-related emergencies

Sign up for a Ready Business Workshop at https://www.ready.gov/business

Daily preparedness information will be available at Twitter.com/MaineEMA and on Facebook.com/MaineEMA. Citizens are encouraged to share their preparedness stories with MEMA on social media. Additional information about preparedness is available at Maineprepares.com.