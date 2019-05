NEW SHARON - At the May 1, 2019 meeting of Messalunskit #170 New Sharon, Delora Farrington from the Grand Chapter of Maine 50-Year Pin Committee presented 50-year pins to Winona Mosher, Betty Harris and absentee Stephen Harris. In addition, Delora assisted Nancy Gilman in presenting Life Memberships to Nancy Wadleigh and Irene Wadleigh.