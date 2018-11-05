Miss Farmington Fair winners announced

FARMINGTON - The 19th annual Miss Farmington Fair Pageant, was held on Sunday Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Contestants arrived early for preparation, rehearsals, and interview competitions which all took place throughout the day.

Young ladies who reside in Franklin County and the surrounding area, and are between the ages of 7 and 22, were welcomed to participate and compete for the titles of: Miss FF Collegiate (19-22) Miss Farmington Fair (15-18), Junior Miss Farmington Fair (11-14), Little Miss Farmington Fair (7-10) and Miss Hospitality, (for the young lady who is most active in participation in the fair itself) Prizes also awarded for each category of competition in each age group as well as essay, Miss Congeniality and runners-up prizes.

A snack and pizza were provided to the girls during the day, courtesy of Ron’s Market and some Cash prizes were awarded from the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Contestants are annually judged in interview, talent, and formal presentation. The Miss Farmington Fair Pageant is not a beauty pageant.

Next September the pageant will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The winners for 2018:

ESSAY: ELIZABETH SCHICHE (STRONG)

MISS CONGENIALITY: MORGAN MOSHER (TEMPLE)

MISS CONGENIALITY: EMILY WILLIAMS (MT.VERNON)

MISS FARMINGTON FAIR SPIRIT: PAIGE WHITE (FARMINGTON)

LITTLE MISS INTERVIEW: ASHLEY AKERS (FARMINGTON FALLS)

JR MISS INTERVIEW: PAIGE WHITE

MISS INTERVIEW: LESLIE KAUT (NEW SHARON)

MISS COLLEGIATE INTERVIEW: EMILY WILLIAMS

LITTLE MISS TALENT: ABBIE PACKARD (WILTON)

JR MISS TALENT ANGLEE BREWER (NEW SHARON)

MISS TALENT: LESLIE KAUT

MISS COLLEGIATE TALENT: EMILY WILLIAMS

LITTLE MISS FORMAL: ASHLEY AKERS

JR MISS FORMAL: LEYANI ROBINSON (NEW SHARON)

MISS FORMAL: LESLIE KAUT

MISS COLLEGIATE FORMAL: EMILY WILLIAMS

LITTLE MISS 2ND RUNNER UP: ASHLEY AKERS

LITTLE MISS 1ST RUNNER UP: ABBIE PACKARD

WINNER LITTLE MISS FARMINGTON FAIR: ELIZABETH SCHICHE (STRONG)

JR MISS 2ND RUNNER UP: MORGAN MOSHER

JR MISS 1ST RUNNER UP: ANGLEE BREWER

JR MISS FARMINGTON FAIR: LEYANI ROBINSON

OUR MISS FARMINGTON FAIR 2018: LESLIE KAUT

OUR MISS FARMINGTON FAIR COLLEGIATE: EMILY WILLIAMS