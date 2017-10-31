Miss Farmington Fair winners

FARMINGTON - Congratulations to all of the contestants who participated in the 2017 Miss Farmington Fair Pageant. The 18th annual Miss Farmington Fair Pageant, was held on Sunday Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Preparation, rehearsals, and the interview competition will took place during the day.

Young ladies who reside in Franklin County or the surrounding area, and were between the ages of 7 and 18, competed for the titles of Miss Farmington Fair (15-18), Junior Miss Farmington Fair(11-14), Little Miss Farmington Fair (7-10) and Miss Hospitality, (for the young lady who is most active in participation in the fair itself) Prizes were also awarded for each category of competition in each age group as well as essay, Miss Congeniality and runners-up prizes.

The show took place in the pulling ring and the ladies kicked things off with an energetic opening number dressed in black in white. Talent followed and the audience was treated to a variety of entertaining numbers that included things like dancing, singing, and playing of instruments, and poetry reading

A snack and pizza were provided by Ron’s Market, an official sponsor of the pageant. Prizes were donated from the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Contestants were judged in interview, talent, and formal presentation.

Thank you to our contestants, judges, sponsors, assistants and of course the Farmington Fair.

Separate Categories:

Essay: Morgan Mosher of Temple

Miss Congeniality: Shianne Bryant of Phillips

Miss Hospitality: Leslie Kaut of New Sharon

Miss Spirit: Elizabeth Schiche of Strong

Little Miss Age Group:

Interview: Alicia Perez of Phillips

Talent: Mackenzie Gibbons of Farmington

Formal: Leah Dill of New Sharon

2nd R-up: Morgan Mosher of Temple

1st R-up: Alicia Perez of Phillips

Little Miss FF: Mackenzie Gibbons of Farmington

Junior Miss Age Group:

Interview: Madison Contreras of Phillips

Talent: Madison Contreras of Phillips

Formal: Kaylynn Greenman of Farmington

2nd R-up: Destiniee Rossignal of Farmington

1st R-Up: Kaylynn Greenman of Farmington

JR Miss FF: Madison Contreras of Phillips

Miss Age Group:

Interview: Emily Williams of Mt Vernon

Talent: Kayla Adams of Livermore

Formal: Kayla Adams of Livermore

2nd R-Up Shianne Bryant of Phillips

1st R-up Emily Williams of Mt Vernon

Winner MFF 2017 Kayla Adams of Livermore