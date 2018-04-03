WILTON – The new Miss Teen Wilton International 2018 Valerianne Hinkley will compete on April 22 at the Crooker Theater in Brunswick for the Miss Teen Maine International 2018.

She is the daughter of Jennie and Brian Young and Scott Hinkley of Wilton, granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard, Sr of Auburn, Debbie Hinkley of Wilton, and Roxanne Grant of Farmington and the great granddaughter of Mabel Heath of New Vineyard.

Each delegate will complete in athleisure wear, evening gown, fun fashion and personal interview. The winner will represent Maine in July 2018 where she will compete for the prestigious title of Miss Teen International 2018 and the opportunity to fulfill her personal dream of being a positive role model for young people while raising awareness on her platform.

Valerianne is employed during the spring and summer with The Family Freeze in Wilton. She is a sophomore at Mt Blue High School where she is a highest honor student having earned her academic letter last year, a member of the varsity cheerleading team and second term student council member. Valerianne is also a member of the University of Maine at Farmington Upward Bound program, gym member of Firehouse Tumbling, a Chassé Cheer Athlete 2018 ambassador and creator of BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING- a campaign to raise awareness around bullying which is her platform. The phase BE BOLD was an idea given by a teacher.

Valerianne created BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING last year after as freshman who went through some bullying and instead of keeping her feelings in, she turned it into a project in hopes no one ever has to feel the way she did. She has picked a school each school year to do her Locker Post It Notes project (Mt Blue High School last May and Mt Blue Middle School this past fall) of which every single locker, hallway wall, bathroom mirrors and stalls along with classroom doors had post its or signs on them.

Some local schools and businesses also have the BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING posters up that Valerianne created and had printed. A carwash was held last summer to help raise money for items for her project, along with using her own earned money. Part of the raised money was donated to Hurricane Harvey relief as part of her fundraiser.

Since last year, Valerianne has created and bought over 500 bracelets, pens, lanyards and keychains to give out to anyone who wanted them. She also had a notebook and t-shirt that she gave away as part of a free raffle she held this fall through social media. At this time, she does have roughly 125 bracelets left and some posters so if anyone would like to have some, they can contact her on her Facebook page and follow her public figure page for updates on her projects and pageants.

Tickets for the Miss Teen Maine International event on April 22nd are available at the door or by mailing a check, cash or money order by mailing payment to PO Box 2432 Lewiston, Maine 04241. Adults $25 and Children 12 and under $20.